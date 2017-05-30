Writer fired after "unacceptable" tweet about Sato's Indy 500 win

A columnist who tweeted that he was "very uncomfortable" with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day Weekend has been fired. Denver Post publisher Mac Tully and editor Lee Ann Colacioppo issued a statement on Monday describing the tweet from its columnist Terry Frei as "disrespectful and unacceptable" and said that Frei is no longer an employee of the newspaper.

