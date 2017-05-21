With no Triple Crown in play, Belmont lacks a singular buzz
The 13-1 shot did it on six weeks' rest, having skipped the 20-horse roughhouse that is the Kentucky Derby even though he had enough points to get in that race. With another three weeks until the Belmont in New York, Cloud Computing could return to run on his home track.
