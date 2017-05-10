Will Power breaks IndyCar Grand Prix qualifying record
Power claimed his third pole of the season and his second at the IndyCar Grand Prix on Friday in a record time of 1 minute, 7.7044 seconds at 129.687 mph on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Castroneves was second at 1:08.1169, setting up the teammates for their third consecutive side-by-side start.
