What A Kentucky Derby Darkhorse Can Teach Us About Adversity
Patch, the one-eyed contender, taught us that you don't have to win a championship to be a champion. Ever since David and Goliath, people have rooted for the underdog, because underdogs capture our hearts, and because we can identify with their struggles.
