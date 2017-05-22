Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi comes off bike
Italian veteran Valentino Rossi made a braking error on the last lap and fell off his bike moments later, allowing his Movistar Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales to win a thrilling French Moto Grand Prix on Sunday. The win put Vinales top of the standings, while pre-race championship leader Rossi dropped down to third behind Dani Pedrosa.
