Victorville Man, 32, Accused Of Engag...

Victorville Man, 32, Accused Of Engaging In Sex Acts With Minor Under 14 From 2012-13

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Victorville Man, 32, Accused Of Engaging In Sex Acts With Minor Under 14 From 2012-13 Authorities believe there may be other victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... Wed SomePhartse 2
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr '17 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr '17 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar '17 Light Phartce 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC