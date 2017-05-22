Two Teens Arrested After IndyCar Drivers Dixon, Franchitti Robbed at Taco Bell
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell in the 3500 block of West 16th Street. Dixon's wife Emma Davies-Dixon is also listed as a victim on the police report, as is an unidentified 25-year-old man.
