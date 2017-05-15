Truex Jr. savors Kansas victory

Read more: Thomasville Times

Joe Garone thought he'd seen Martin Truex Jr. lose in every conceivable way at Kansas Speedway, whether it was pit strategy or bad restarts or a bizarre problem during a late tire change that did in his chances of winning last season. Then, he watched Erik Jones - the other car in their two-car Furniture Row Racing stable - go for a spin late in Saturday night's race, forcing a restart after Truex had established a big lead.

