Trainer Casse says plan is for Classic Empire to run in the Preakness
Mark Casse says Classic Empire has an eye on running in the Preakness, the second jewel of the American Triple Crown. Despite a brutal start and running on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs, Classic Empire finished fourth Saturday in the Kentucky Derby.
