Trainer Casse says plan is for Classi...

Trainer Casse says plan is for Classic Empire to run in the Preakness

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Mark Casse says Classic Empire has an eye on running in the Preakness, the second jewel of the American Triple Crown. Despite a brutal start and running on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs, Classic Empire finished fourth Saturday in the Kentucky Derby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... 10 hr Herea phart 2
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points Thu Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... May 7 Derby phartse 2
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... May 3 SomePhartse 2
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC