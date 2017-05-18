Todd Pletcher takes sure and steady a...

Todd Pletcher takes sure and steady approach to Preakness

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Sure, it's the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. But Pletcher has made a habit of skipping Baltimore in order to beat the pack to his home base of New York after the Kentucky Derby and await the Belmont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 6 hr She phartz 13
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... May 7 Derby phartse 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC