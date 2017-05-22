Tockwith to carry famous Gulf colours for Le Mans

The famous blue-and-orange racing colours of Gulf Oil will be carried on the British Tockwith team's Ligier LMP2 car at next month's Le Mans 24 Hours. The Tockwith Motorsport Ligier JS P217-Gibson, which will be driven by ex-Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok, Nigel Moore and Phil Hanson, will make its debut in its new Gulf livery at this weekend's official Le Mans test alongside full-season WEC entrant Gulf Racing's GTE Am class Porsche 911 RSR.

