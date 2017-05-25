Supercars to race for points at Australian GP
The Supercars support races at the AGP have always been non-championship events, stretching back to the days of the Adelaide street circuit. However, that's all set to change next year with confirmation that an agreement between Supercars and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been struck for full championship points to be awarded at Albert Park from next year onwards.
