Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
Lewis Hamilton arrives for the start of the European season in Spain 13 points adrift of championship rival Sebastian Vettel after he finished only fourth at the recent Russian Grand Prix. Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the key talking points ahead of the fifth round of the season at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.
