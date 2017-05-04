Soggy Kentucky Derby day doesn't dampen party for some fans
Danielle Bunker's flowery hat drooped and rain dripped from her pink poncho as she settled into the waterlogged Churchill Downs infield, but she wasn't going to let gloomy weather dampen her Kentucky Derby bachelorette party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC