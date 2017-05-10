Sebastian Vettel does little to quash...

Sebastian Vettel does little to quash Mercedes link

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Sebastian Vettel refused to deny he has had talks with Mercedes over a move to join Formula One's world championship-winning team in 2018. Vettel, who leads Lewis Hamilton in the title race by 13 points ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, is in the final year of his three-season deal with Ferrari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... 7 hr Herea phart 2
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points 22 hr Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... May 7 Derby phartse 2
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... May 3 SomePhartse 2
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC