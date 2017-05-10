Ryan Blaney takes Kansas pole as 11 fail to pass inspection
Ryan Blaney earned his first career pole for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, taking advantage of a traffic jam at inspection that kept 11 cars from getting on the track. Among those who failed to get through Friday were Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer and Kasey Kahne.
