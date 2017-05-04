Royal Mo, Master Plan not running in Kentucky Derby
The wait didn't pay off for Royal Mo or Master Plan, as both won't run in the Kentucky Derby. The two colts were on the "also eligible" list for horses that could run if there were defections from the race by the 9 a.m. Friday deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|Wed
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC