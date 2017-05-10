Royal Mo breaks bone in hoof while preparing for Preakness
Royal Mo has fractured a bone in his hoof during a workout in preparation for next weekend's Preakness and was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens was aboard Royal Mo on Sunday when he says he heard a pop while turning into the stretch at Pimlico.
