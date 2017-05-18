Ron Capps seeks fourth consecutive NH...

Ron Capps seeks fourth consecutive NHRA Funny Car win

There is not a hotter driver in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series than Funny Car champion Ron Capps. He'll be after his fourth consecutive national event win this weekend at the 29th Heartland Nationals at Heartland Park Topeka in Kansas.

