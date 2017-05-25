Ricciardo frustrated by Red Bull's "s...

Ricciardo frustrated by Red Bull's "stupid error" in qualifying

Read more: Motorsport.com

Daniel Ricciardo has voiced his annoyance at only qualifying fifth for the Monaco Grand Prix, which he blames on a "stupid error" by his Red Bull team. Ricciardo ended up a full 0.820 seconds slower than pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen in Q3 around the streets of Monte Carlo after encountering traffic during his final run.

