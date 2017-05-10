Revamped F1 returns to Europe with no clear favorite
It's been a while since there's been this kind of excitement early on in a Formula One season. There hadn't been three different winners in the first four races since 2013, the year before the introduction of new engine rules that led to Mercedes' recent dominance.
