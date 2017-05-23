One-minute silence expected ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
Formula One will observe a one-minute silence ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix as a mark of respect to the victims of Manchester's terror attack on Monday night, Press Association Sport understands. Twenty-two people were killed and 59 wounded after a bomb blast at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
