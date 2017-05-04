One-eyed Patch aiming for Kentucky Derby glory

When three-year-old thoroughbred Patch takes to the starting gate at this year's Kentucky Derby Saturday, many people -- be it in the stands or watching on TV -- probably won't be aware that this is a very special horse. At the left-hand side of Patch's head is a dark hole -- about the size of a golf ball -- where his eye used to be.

