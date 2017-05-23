Once-promising Karam vows to put Indy 500 flops behind him

Sage Karam sits in the cockpit of his car during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 19, 2017 in Indianapolis. Sage Karam sits in the cockpit of his car during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 19, 2017 in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.