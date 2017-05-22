Norris gets F1 test with McLaren in Portugal
Formula 3 star Lando Norris will get his first taste of Formula 1 machinery when he drives an old McLaren F1 car this week in Portugal. The 17-year-old British driver will get two days of running at the Portimao circuit as part of his prize for winning the 2016 edition of the It means he should complete more mileage than usual in the prize test, which traditionally takes place at Silverstone at the end of the year and usually comprises a trio of five-laps runs.
