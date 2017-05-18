Nicky Hayden remains - very critical' in hospital

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden remains in a "very critical" condition in a hospital in Italy after being seriously injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday. Update 21 May @ 12pm from Bufalini hospital in Cesena - Nicky Hayden's condition remains very critical & the clinical picture is unchanged pic.twitter.com/KJw1fhGoia The 2006 world champion, who now races for the Red Bull Honda team in World Superbikes, was taken to hospital after his bicycle was in collision with a car along the Rimini coastline.

