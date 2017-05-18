Nicky Hayden in - extremely critical'...

Nicky Hayden in - extremely critical' condition following cycling accident

Read more: Milford Mercury

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden remains in an "extremely critical" condition in an Italian hospital's intensive care unit after being injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday. The 35-year-old American, who currently races for the Red Bull Honda World Superbike team, was hurt while on a training exercise along the Rimini coastline when his bicycle was hit by a car.

