New horses among Preakness challenges facing Always Dreaming

9 hrs ago

After Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby as the favorite, the colt will be running in the Preakness with a bulls-eye on his back. With a victory, Always Dreaming would head to the Belmont Stakes in New York three weeks later with a shot at winning the Triple Crown.

