NASCAR's Almirola out of hospital after fracturing vertebra

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" NASCAR driver Aric Almirola has been released from the University of Kansas Medical Center a day after fracturing a vertebra during a fiery wreck at Kansas Speedway. Almirola was trailing Joey Logano and Danica Patrick on Saturday night when they were sent into the wall in the first turn.

