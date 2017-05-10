NASCAR suspends crew chief for Aric Almirola for 3 races
Drew Blickensderfer was suspended three races because Almirola's fourth-place car at Talladega Superspeedway had too much rear skew. He was also fined $65,000 and Almirola was docked 35 points.
