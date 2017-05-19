NASCAR hopes softer tires return the magic to All-Star race

It's the 25th anniversary of "One Hot Night," the All-Star race that made the nighttime spectacular must-see TV. A green-lettered soft tire is shown with the standard tires during practice for Saturday's NASCAR Cup series All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 19, 2017.

