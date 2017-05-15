NASCAR adds fourth stage to Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR on Monday said the Coca-Cola 600 will be split into four stages when it is run at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. At 600 miles, the race is the longest by 100 miles over anything else on the NASCAR calendar and is considered a crown jewel event of the season.
