Motor racing: Pressure building on St...

Motor racing: Pressure building on Stroll as Monaco looms

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The pressure is building on 18-year-old Formula One rookie Lance Stroll, even if the Canadian continues to sound positive, and Monaco next week is likely to be his toughest race yet. With five races done, a quarter of the season, the youngest driver on the grid has yet to score a point for his Williams team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... May 7 Derby phartse 2
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... May 3 SomePhartse 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC