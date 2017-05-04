Mother-of-three is attacked and killed in her home by dog

Smiling Meghan Markle applauds Prince Harry as the loved-up couple attend their FIRST ever public event together as he plays polo at exclusive Ascot club in front of star-packed crowd Going to pot: Trump signs $1trillion spending bill safeguarding medical marijuana but then warns he may CRACK DOWN on the 29 states where it is legal Who was so vain? Does 'lost' fourth verse point to crack-smoking English womaniser who broke Carly Simon's heart as the song's mystery man? France's would-be First Lady, 64, greets her husband Emmanuel Macron's supporters as election bosses battle to stop massive data leak blamed on the Russians from torpedoing presidential battle with Le Pen ISIS calls for terror attacks on French election calling for lone wolf extremists to kill Le Pen and Macron and burn down poll stations White Texas police officer who shot dead a 15-year-old boy with a rifle as he left a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.