Monaco Grand Prix 2017: Nelson Piquet Jr.'s dream weekend in Principality
Monaco is a home from home for a number of leading motorsport drivers and of course once a year they even get to race around the Principality's racing circuit, either in Formula One or Formula E. So who better than Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr -- the son of triple F1 world champion Nelson -- to provide a lowdown on spending a dream weekend in Monaco. Then, if there's one thing F1 drivers know how to do well, it's celebrate.
