Mercedes and Ferrari split tyre strategies for Canada
Tyre supplier Pirelli mandates three of the 13 sets per driver, with teams free to make their own selection for the remaining 10. has opted for the most sets of ultrasofts - 10 - as Fernando Alonso returns to the cockpit after his maiden bid in the Indianapolis 500. has chosen just seven sets of the fastest compound for Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, while opting for five sets of supersofts and one set of softs per driver.
