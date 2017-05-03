Man, 19, Arrested in Fatal Vegas Apar...

Man, 19, Arrested in Fatal Vegas Apartment Complex Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Man, 19, Arrested in Fatal Vegas Apartment Complex Shooting A teenager was arrested and faces murder charges after a fight between two groups outside a Las Vegas apartment complex ended in gunfire and a man's death, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... 9 hr SomePhartse 2
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr '17 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar '17 Light Phartce 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC