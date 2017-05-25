Lopez: Toyota had "more to lose" with me in #7 car
Jose Maria Lopez understands Toyota's decision to move him to its third car for the Le Mans 24 Hours because "the team has much more to lose" than he does. Three-time WTCC champion Lopez switched to the FIA World Endurance Championship with Toyota for this season but injured his back crashing in the Silverstone opener and missed Spa as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC