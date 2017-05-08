Loose tire flattens Earnhardt's shot at Talladega triumph - Sun, 07 May 2017 PST

Loose tire flattens Earnhardt's shot ...

Loose tire flattens Earnhardt's shot at Talladega triumph

NASCAR's most popular driver ran in the back of the pack much of the way Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway after an impressive qualifying effort - he started second - gave fans hope he was poised to salvage a disappointing year. Earnhardt, who's on his farewell tour after saying this will be his final season, made a late surge but had his victory chances end when he was forced to pit with 14 laps remaining.

