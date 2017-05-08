Loose tire flattens Earnhardt's shot at Talladega triumph - Sun, 07 May 2017 PST
NASCAR's most popular driver ran in the back of the pack much of the way Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway after an impressive qualifying effort - he started second - gave fans hope he was poised to salvage a disappointing year. Earnhardt, who's on his farewell tour after saying this will be his final season, made a late surge but had his victory chances end when he was forced to pit with 14 laps remaining.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|Sun
|Derby phartse
|2
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
