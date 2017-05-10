Lewis Hamilton reigns in Spain to cut...

Lewis Hamilton reigns in Spain to cut Vettel's championship lead

9 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Lewis Hamilton has moved to within six points of Sebastian Vettel after beating his championship rival in a titanic tussle at the Spanish Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Hamilton lost the lead to Vettel at the start only to regain the lead from the Ferrari driver in the final stages of a compelling race to seal his second victory of the year.

