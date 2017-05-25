Land Audi's race was "over" before fi...

Land Audi's race was "over" before final Nurburgring 24h stop

Land Motorsport Audi driver Connor de Phillippi believed the team's Nurburgring 24 Hours victory challenge was "over" prior to its final pitstop, which proved critical to a dramatic final-lap win. Land's #29 Audi R8 LMS of de Phillippi and teammates Markus Winkelhock, Christopher Mies and Kelvin van der Linde controlled the majority of the Nordschleife event after taking the lead in the early stages, heading the field for 125 of the 158 laps.

