Lacko takes another Misano European Trucks hat-trick
Former GT racer Adam Lacko took a trio of wins in the second round of the FIA European Truck Racing Championship at Misano last weekend. The Czech driver reprised his 2016 hat-trick of victories in his Buggyra International Race System Freightliner to surge into the lead of the championship.
