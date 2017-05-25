Kvyat blasts "desperate" Perez for PlayStation-like move

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has slammed Force India rival Sergio Perez for a "desperate, stupid" overtaking attempt that ended with the Russian retiring from the Monaco Grand Prix. Perez, who had spent much of the race outside of the points after an early stop to replace a broken front wing, was charging back into the top 10 in the closing stages and put on new tyres during the safety car triggered by the Jenson Button - Pascal Wehrlein collision.

