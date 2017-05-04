Justin Haley wins ARCA race at Tallad...

Justin Haley wins ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway

Read more: Fulton Sun

Justin Haley won the rain-delayed ARCA Racing Series event at Talladega Superspeedway in the first restrictor-plate start of his career. Only eligible to race at Talladega after turning 18 late last month, Haley held off Andy Seuss in an overtime finish in MDM Motorsports' No.

