Joey Logano, Penske penalized following victory at Richmond
NASCAR has penalized Joey Logano four days after his win at Richmond International Raceway, essentially stripping him of all benefits that came with the Monster Cup Series victory. The sanctioning body issued Logano and Team Penske a L1 penalty on Thursday for a rear suspension violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|Wed
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC