IndyCar teams preparing for Indy 500
With Will Power dominating practice, qualifying and the IndyCar Grand Prix for his first win of the season, just about everyone else in Gasoline Alley began looking ahead to Monday's opening practice for the Indianapolis 500. "Since we had such a crappy grand prix, I think shifted 30 minutes ago," Schmidt said shortly after the race ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|Sat
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|May 7
|Derby phartse
|2
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC