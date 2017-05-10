IndyCar teams preparing for Indy 500

IndyCar teams preparing for Indy 500

With Will Power dominating practice, qualifying and the IndyCar Grand Prix for his first win of the season, just about everyone else in Gasoline Alley began looking ahead to Monday's opening practice for the Indianapolis 500. "Since we had such a crappy grand prix, I think shifted 30 minutes ago," Schmidt said shortly after the race ended.

