Indy pole winner Dixon robbed at restaurant drive thru
Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said. Dixon, 36, was with retired racer Dario Franchitti at the time of the incident and neither were hurt, the team added in a statement on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|Mon
|ShePhartts
|27
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC