Indy pole winner Dixon robbed at restaurant drive thru

Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said. Dixon, 36, was with retired racer Dario Franchitti at the time of the incident and neither were hurt, the team added in a statement on Monday.

