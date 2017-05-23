Indy pole winner Dixon robbed at rest...

Indy pole winner Dixon robbed at restaurant drive thru

Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said. Dixon, 36, was with retired racer Dario Franchitti at the time of the incident and neither were hurt, the team added in a statement on Monday.

