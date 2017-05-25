Iannone urges Suzuki to cure rear spinning issues
Andrea Iannone wants Suzuki to find a solution for the rear-wheel spinning that he feels is holding back its MotoGP challenger. The Italian joined Suzuki from Ducati for 2017, but the Japanese marque has struggled to hit the heights it did with Maverick Vinales last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC