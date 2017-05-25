Huff blasts inconsistent WTCC stewards after Catsburg clash
Rob Huff has vented his frustration with the "inconsistency" of WTCC stewards, after Nicky Catsburg escaped sanction for their clash at the start of the main race at the Nurburgring. Citroen driver Huff looked set to steal the lead from Catsburg's Volvo into Turn 2 before the Dutchman made contact with Huff's car, forcing him into a slide and down to fourth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|ShePhartts
|27
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC