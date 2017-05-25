Huff blasts inconsistent WTCC stewards after Catsburg clash

Rob Huff has vented his frustration with the "inconsistency" of WTCC stewards, after Nicky Catsburg escaped sanction for their clash at the start of the main race at the Nurburgring. Citroen driver Huff looked set to steal the lead from Catsburg's Volvo into Turn 2 before the Dutchman made contact with Huff's car, forcing him into a slide and down to fourth.

