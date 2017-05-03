House Where Teen Shot to Death May Have Been Targeted
Detecting Gas Leaks At Home After Deadly Explosion New details have revealed what caused a home to explode in Firestone, killing two and leaving another critically injured. House Where Teen Shot to Death May Have Been Targeted Crime scene investigators studied the home on West Dakota Avenue where a 15-year-girl lost her life early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|14 hr
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC